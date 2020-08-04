Donations pour in for Ohangwena

Hilma Nakanduungile

EENHANA – Ohangwena regional governor Walde Ndevashiya recently received multiple donations from the local business community.

A total of 230 food parcels from Old Mutual, worth N$138 000, were handed over to the Ohangwena governor on Friday.

These parcels are meant for the needy within the 12 constituencies of the region.

Speaking at the handover, national sales manager Nikanor Ruben said as part of Old Mutual Namibia’s commitment towards fighting Covid-19, the company committed N$1 million towards food distribution to vulnerable communities that are affected by the impact of the pandemic. Ohangwena is the seventh region that has benefitted from this initiative.

Receiving the donations, Ndevashiya commended Old Mutual for the good gesture. “These donations will go a long way in addressing the plight of our people,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Office of the Governor further received about 160 IBR roofing sheets worth more than N$27 000 and a total of 100 PVC water pipes worth N$48 000 from the Chinese business community, other businesses and individuals from Eenhana. The roofing materials will be used to construct shelter for 16 San families in Omundaungilo constituency, while the water pipes are meant to connect and ensure clean water supply at the informal settlement in Eenhana

“During my familiarisation visit within the region, I discovered a number of people living in deplorable conditions, particularly the San community and some other vulnerable members of the society. In agreement with the constituency councillors of Omundaungilo and Epembe, we appealed to the business community and other development partners, and we received an overwhelming response and support,” said Ndevashiya.

