Drownings become too frequent Nuusita Ashipala National Omusati

ONGWEDIVA – Following a series of drowning incidents reported recently in the Omusati region, the police have urged residents to stay away from the Calueque Canal and other open water points.

The 300 km canal extends across the Angola border into Namibia, where it supplies Oshakati and other northern towns with water.

Police regional crime investigations coordinator in Omusati Deputy Commissioner Moses Simaho said the Omusati region has recorded a number of drowning incidents within a period of two weeks.

Simaho urged communities to ensure children and the elderly do not go to open water unsupervised.

He also discouraged people from crossing the water canal, especially when returning from outings at nearby cuca shops.

“Water is fatal and we are losing too many lives; hence, we urge the community to be vigilant all the time when they are at water points,” said Simaho.

In the same vein, the police have also encouraged residents to seek counselling instead of committing suicide.

Simaho noted suicide cases are also on the increase in the region.

“Taking one’s life is not a solution. Speak to spiritual leaders and social workers available to you,” said Simaho.

He advised the community to liaise with the police when they detect suicidal traits among fellow residents.

Recently, Ndafelenga Hamhutu (64) is reported to have drowned at Okanwa village in the Etayi Constituency in the Omusati region.

Hamhutu was allegedly reported missing on Saturday.

He left home heading for cuca shops but he never returned.

His body was discovered floating at an earth dam on Tuesday.

His next of kin has been informed.

– nashipala@nepc.com.na



2020-08-07 09:33:15 | 12 hours ago