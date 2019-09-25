DStv and GOtv self-service apps put customers first

WINDHOEK – One of Africa’s leading entertainment platforms’ digital apps put customers first and empower them to manage their accounts for an elevated viewing experience.

DStv and GOtv customers have officially been given the power of managing their accounts, with over a million downloads for MyDStv and MyGOtv apps across the continent already. Customers are now able to manage, pay for their DStv and GOtv accounts and view their payment history, manage notifications settings, change their subscription package, update contact details and fix decoder errors using their mobile devices.

In line with MultiChoice’s digital transformation agenda, the launch of the MyDStv and MyGOtv Apps in the respective markets on the continent have allowed customers to enjoy the benefits they deliver through minimal data consumption and ease of use.

Barry Dubovsky, Group Executive Head of Digital at MultiChoice Africa, explained: “When we set out to develop our core services, we wanted to set up platforms that enriche the lives of our valued customers through an enhanced customer experience.” He added, “We could not have achieved this fantastic milestone without the teams who not only helped build apps that made a positive difference to the lives of the end-user but also the MultiChoice teams who continuously work tirelessly to ensure that our business puts the customer at the heart of everything on every touchpoint where they engage with us. Watch this space as we are striving to deliver more and more digital innovation.”

All DStv and GOtv customers on any package can download the apps on iOS and Android at no cost. There are two separate apps for each product.

DStv customers can download the MyDStv App to manage their DStv account. You can fix errors, pay online, upgrade your package, update your details and rent latest blockbuster movies all from one app.

GOtv customers can try the MyGOtv App for complete control of your GOtv account in the palm of your hands where you can fix errors, pay online, change packages, update your details all from one place.

