Dstv reveals sizzling hot new content for summer

MultiChoice Namibia, this afternoon cemented its position as a tech trailblazer by hosting its annual content showcase event via live stream.

Hosted by Managing Director Roger Gertze and his leadership team, the virtual event gave the media and other key industry stakeholders an exclusive look at the breakthrough content coming to Namibian audiences via DStv and GOtv this summer.

“Video entertainment is our language, it’s what we work with every day in line with our mission of making great entertainment more accessible throughout the country. It was only natural that we used video in an innovative way to rise above the challenges presented by Covid-19. Additionally, this showcase demonstrated MultiChoice’s hyper-local approach in our business and local content offerings alike. In this way, we were able to use video, the medium we ‘own’, in a powerful way,” explained Gertze.

The event featured updates from across the MultiChoice Group covering exciting additions to its already unrivalled entertainment and sports content offering as well as insights into how the company is innovating to deliver a world-class customer experience, new productions, movies and more.

Aligning with MCG’s mission to invest in local content as Africa'’s most loved storyteller, M-Net has raised the bar yet again recently by adding more local scripted series to its line-up.

This includes four new shows: Trackers, MCG’s first international co-production based on the book by South Africa author, Deon Meyer, Still Breathing: Legacy and Inconceivable.

FliekNET, the popular holiday pop-up channel showcasing locally-produced blockbuster movies, classic favourites and a variety of Afrikaans film formats, is now a permanent part of the kykNET stable, broadcast on DStv Channel 149.

KykNET is also now producing shorter dramas, moving away from its regular 13-episode format for scripted content. The first of these is Kompleks, written by Louis Pretorius and Albert Snyman (Die Boekklub, Fynskrif), directed by award-winning actress Tinarie van Wyk Loots, and narrated by Koos Kombuis and Deon Meiring.

Fans of Arendsvlei, the first telenovela on kykNET (DStv Channel 145), will be delighted to hear that the nail-biting cliffhangers will be around for another year, as the next installment debuts on the channel in October 2020. New-look M-Net Movies

With the recent streamlining of M-Net movies, it is now even easier for viewers to keep tabs on all their favourite movie genres and stay up to date with the latest releases.

