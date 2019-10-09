Dundee donates towards educational development

Josephina Mwashindange

Dundee Precious Metals Tsumeb has donated over N$1.3 million in cash towards the development of education in the Oshikoto Region. The money will be put aside to help improve the quality of education in the region, with a specific focus on early childhood development, primary, secondary and tertiary education.

“The company prioritises matters to complement government efforts and therefore we felt that education requires more attention to create a conducive environment for both teachers and learners,” said Christof Kisting the Dundee Precious Metals Tsumeb Community Trust administrator.

He added that Dundee Precious Metals believes in working with local people, organisations and government to invest and create programmes that benefit local communities. Welcoming the donation, Oshikoto education director Aletta Eises promised to use the money to good use.

“We appreciate that Dundee Precious Metals is investing in the heart of the nation to lay the foundation. We will use the money for the good cause and for the intended purpose as some of the money has already built ablution facilities and we promise that we will take care of them,” she said. * Josephina Mwashindange is the information officer in the ministry of information in the Oshikoto Region.



