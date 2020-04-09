During times of Covid-19 Staff Reporter Letters Khomas

Alvenus F. Dreyer

So far, no death/s as a result of the coronavirus has been recorded in Namibia. Only time and appropriate prevention measures will tell a different story. In the meantime, the number of positively testing cases are slowly increasing.

A 21-day lockdown, 14-day quarantines and self-isolation are just part of the preventative measures in place to curb the further spread of this human life and economy threatening disease.

If someone with no travelling history has tested positive for Covid-19, how relaxed and in a non-panicking state are we supposed to be in?

Italy, a well-developed country with a modern health system was caught off guard, while Germany had already started conducting tests way back in January 2020. In order for Namibia to be on the safe side of things, the preventative measures must be extended to at least up to September. According to researchers, there might be a cycle for this infectious disease, meaning although infection may be reduced, it does not mean the virus gets eliminated.

One African head of state referred to the corona pandemic as “not making jokes”, it’s serious and it kills. Thousands perished in wealthier countries with more advanced health systems. An indication that all stakeholders and role players must come on board and continuously, consistently and concisely spread the message of Covid-19.

On a positive note, Namibia is faring well in terms of universal health coverage (UHC). UHC means that all people and communities receive the quality health services they need, without financial hardships.

It is believed that the coronavirus survives easily in colder (humid) weather as opposed to hot weather conditions and with Namibia and most parts of Southern Africa now approaching winter, we must be at high alert. Remember that prevention is better than cure.

The Public Private Partnership (PPP) initiative must take the lead in saving Namibia from this deadly pandemic. Civil society, governmental and non-governmental organisations representing vulnerable groups of society must give feedback on how their day-to-day operations were affected/impacted during the lockdown period.

Corona does not look at skin colour, the neighbourhood you live in or your social and economic class. So, during this unfortunate times of Covid-19, as we are locked up in our corrugated iron shacks, mansions and makeshift structures, let’s reflect and pray to the Almighty. There is nothing and no one bigger and better than the Creator.

