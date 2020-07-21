Dutch nationals charged for dumping  fish at sea 

WALVIS BAY – Three Dutch nationals were each granted bail of N$50 000 on Friday after they were arrested last week for illegally dumping fish in Namibian waters.

The trio appeared in the Swakopmund Magistrate’s Court, as the Walvis Bay court was temporarily closed last week after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19.

According to court documents, the three men: Johannes van der Plas (44), Arend van der Boon (34) and Teunis van der Plas (47) dumped fish from the Namibian vessel, Cornelius Vroliyk, on 26 June and 4 July.

The trio is employed as vessel captain, chief mate and fishing master, respectively.

Crime investigations coordinator in Erongo Deputy Commissioner Erastus Iikuyu on Sunday said the three men were charged under the Marine resource Act.

He said they also face additional charges after they allegedly interfered with the duties of a fisheries observer.

Observers are placed on fishing vessels to ensure no illegal activities, such as illegal dumping, takes place in Namibian waters.

“They are facing assault by threatening and intimidation charges, apart from the charges under the Marine Act,” Iikuyu explained.

Their case was postponed to 31 August for further investigations.

They already posted bail on Friday.

– edeklerk@nepc.com.na

2020-07-21 10:36:40 | 4 hours ago