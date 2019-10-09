Eagles Nest Kindergarten promotes fun and education through everyday activities

Aletta Shikololo

WINDHOEK – Development is one of the necessities in children’s lives and as a mandatory, Eagles Nest Kindergarten spends a few hours a day teaching children different games and activities that help their mental and physical development.

One of the games children were playing when School Corner visited was the soccer table, which is described by Eagles Nest Kindergarten teacher Helena Ugwanga as a manipulative game.

“This game is manipulative in a sense that when children play, they are forced to think critically for them to be able to win the game, which also boosts their thinking capabilities,” Ugwanga explained.

Children were also playing the circle game where children pass or gently throw items to one another.

Ugwanga says children love playing and as a teacher she uses that platform to keep them physically fit when they run after each other.

