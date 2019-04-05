Early Easter vibes at Sunday market

Donna Collins

SWAKOPMUND - With Easter just around the corner, the vibes in Swakopmund are picking up speed, and the popular monthly Sunday Market, which is in its fourth year, did not fail to disappoint.

Stalls selling brightly painted Easter eggs, home-baked Easter confectionary, chocolate hampers and treats galore, offered something for everyone looking to give Easter a special meaning this year.

A variety of 43 stalls packed into the Green Centre, where an Easter atmosphere of good food, good company and good weather was heartily enjoyed by a huge turnout of market goers.

This vibrant month-end Sunday Market set in a quaint open courtyard, dotted with decorations, bright umbrellas, and tables laden with goodies under colourful gazebos - sets the mood for shoppers, or anyone who just wants to kick back and soak up the ambience.

On offer was a large variety of hand-made crafts, eats and treats that have become a huge crowd puller for all residents and tourists alike, with some newcomers to the market scene, namely fresh farm produce selling free range eggs by the dozen.

Entertainment Now! had a chat with organiser and artist Beatrice Rohrich, who has been running the month-end Sunday Market for the past four years. She expressed delight at the turnout, saying the Sunday Market has become a highlight on many people’s calendars and that she always likes to celebrate those special themed occasions, which also encourages the exhibitors to get creative.

“I also encourage participation from everyone in the community who is involved in the cottage industry, and keep my stall prices low, to enable everyone to be able to participate,” she said.

“I host the market on the last Sunday of each month, and because of the special setting we are in, I can always guarantee a good turnout of people, which is great for the stall exhibitors.” said Rohrich, adding: “We offer such variety from beautiful beaded jewellery, leather items, stain glass ornaments, art, lots of craft, a fabulous atmosphere and delicious food to mention some.

“I feel it is also my social responsibility to provide a platform for those people who rely on their home hobbies and craft as a source of income, and have a selection of many exhibitors because of this.”

“After putting an Easter market together for the past four years, I was also pleasantly surprised by some of the new stalls that joined, as well as the three stalls that made a huge effort to explicitly offer Easter craft and decorations.”

The next Sunday Market at the Green Centre will be held on 28 April.

