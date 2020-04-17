  • April 19th, 2020



Advanced search
Search ePapers Search Classifieds
Home \ Editorial \ Editorial: Social stigma causes mass hysteria

Editorial: Social stigma causes mass hysteria

Staff Reporter   Editorial   Khomas
860
0

Share on social media

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has widely issued guidelines related to Covid-19, including critical information on prevention. 

While it is fair to suggest that the current pandemic has caught the entire world off guard owing to its slow spread in China at the end of last year, much has also been said about Africa’s preparedness and response to the rapidly spreading virus. 
History has shown that pandemics tend to incite social stigma and discrimination. The dreaded Ebola, which can also spread quickly and for which there is no known cure, has also provoked wide scale bias against victims, while the stigmatisation of HIV/Aids sufferers is well documented. Covid-19 is no exception if one of our front page articles of this week is anything to go by. 

The reality is that Covid-19 has brought with it panic, which has created mass hysteria even within places of work. It is worse in poor communities where grasping Covid-19 information has proven to be a challenge. 
It is indeed sad to see that there is a stigma growing not only around people infected with the virus, but even healthcare workers and other frontliners, including hospital cleaners, risking their lives.  
It must be said that the wellbeing and emotional resilience of our dedicated personnel at the frontline of the Covid-19 battle is key to the fight against this invisible but deadly enemy. 

Those at the frontline are dealing with unprecedented stress and need to be supported by all and sundry during these highly unpredictable times. 

The situation calls for compassion instead of shaming those infected. 
We are all affected by this pandemic. Coronavirus is colour blind and it does not discriminate. 
Although our country is not overwhelmed by a large number of active cases, there is no time to rest on our laurels, given the threat posed by this virus. As health minister Dr Kalumbi Shangula emphasised this week, worse is still to come before we can turn the corner and eliminate Covid-19 as a nation. 

In the same vein, it is critical that all stakeholders intensify efforts aimed at rolling out education awareness campaigns, especially targeting those in remote areas, who may necessarily not have the privilege of accessing social and mainstream media services.

 Apart from ensuring all communities have access to basic sanitary supplies like safe water and soap, there is a need to develop simple and child-friendly public information campaigns to give children and their families the information they need to protect themselves from infection, that way, we can combat misinformation about Covid-19 that can increase anxiety and distress among our people.
 


Staff Reporter
2020-04-17 11:35:14 | 1 days ago
Home \ Editorial \ Editorial: Social stigma causes mass hysteria - New Era Live

1 Comments

  1. User
    Mary Marshal

    I am so Happy to be writing this article in here, i am here to explore blogs forum about the wonderful and most safe cure for HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS . I was positive to the deadly Virus called HERPES and i lost hope completely because i was rejected even by my closet friends. i searched online to know and inquire about cure for HERPES and i saw Dr EDES testimony online on how he was cured so many persons from Herpes Disease. so i decided to contact the great herbalist because i know that nature has the power to heal everything. i contacted him to know how he can help me and he told me never to worry that he will help me with the natural herbs from God! after 2 days of contacting him, he told me that the cure has been ready and he sent it to me via FEDEX or DHL and it got to me after 4 days! i used the medicine as he instructed me (MORNING and EVENING) and i was cured! its really like a dream but i'm so happy! that's the reason i decided to also add more comment of Him so that more people can be saved just like me! and if you need his help,contact his Email: (dredeshome@gmail.com) you can contact him on whatsapp +2348151937428 BLOG https://dredesherbal.webs.com He also cure the below listed sickness; (1) HERPES, (2) DIABETES, (3) HIV&AIDS, (4) URINARY TRACT INFECTION, (5) HEPATITIS B, (6) IMPOTENCE, (7) BARENESS/INFERTILITY (8) DIARRHEA (9) ASTHMA... []

You might also like...

Popular this Week

WINDHOEK WEATHER

Regions

The Economy

From the Newsroom

A New Namibia

Nation's Agenda

News in Oshiwambo

Classifieds