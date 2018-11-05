Education bill ‘fantastic’- Kandjii-Murangi

WINDHOEK- Minister of Higher Education, Training and Innovation Dr Itah Kandjii-Murangi has hailed the Basic Education Bill currently under discussion in parliament, saying if instituted and executed well, the Bill could evoke greater benefits from Namibia’s basic education system.

“Education is a cumulative process that starts with stimulating, nurturing and development capabilities, aptitudes, abilities and interest of learners,” Kandjii-Murangi said in parliament on Wednesday.

Kandjii-Murangi said application through observations, experiential learning and discoveries, uncover the building blocks of education: competence, skills and knowledge.

“It is through the active participation and engagement of learners/students that competences, skills and knowledge acquired, are internalised,” she said in her contribution to the debate.

The Bill which was tabled by Education, Arts and Culture Minister Katrina Hanse-Himarwa last month aims at, among others, to promote and protect the rights of learners and provide for the establishment of the National Advisory Council for Education as well as the regional education forum.

The Bill is a review of the Education Act of 2001 to bring it in line with the latest developments and current needs of the country’s education system.

The planned amendments aim to meet the challenges facing the education sector in order to ensure inclusive and equal access to teaching and learning in Namibia.

Kandjii-Murangi said the foundation laid at primary and secondary education levels determines not only the success at tertiary education level, but further demonstrates the inherent transformative power of education.

“To illustrate this, a study on ‘The Transition from Secondary Education to Higher Education: Case Studies from Asia and the Pacific’ by Indian experts concluded that education is the key to individual prosperity, economic security, and that it is the enduring strength of democracy,” she said.

She said consultations between the two ministries of education are not only necessary but also pivotal to the overall success of Namibia’s education system.

“How effective is my teaching, assessment and evaluation in demonstrating the preparedness and academic maturity of student for the next level,” Kandjii-Murangi said, adding that this is the principal question educators at different stations of the education continuum should ask themselves.

She commended both Hanse-Himarwa and her deputy Anna Nghipondoka for what she termed as a broad policy framework they have crafted.

Meanwhile, Teachers’ Union of Namibia (TUN) last month questioned the logic behind certain sections of the bill regarding powers of school boards to recommend to school management in terms of disciplinary matters in relation to teachers, learners and other staff members.

TUN Secretary General Mahongora Kavihuha raised issues with section 50 (K) and (L) in the bill, which states that school boards have powers to make recommendations to the principal and regional director on disciplinary matters relating to teachers, other staff members and learners.

The same section, sub-section (K) says school boards have powers to advise and assist the regional director in misconduct and disciplinary actions on teachers and other members, subject to the relevant public service and education related policies and legislation.

Kavihuha said the Public Service Act and staff rules are already clear on disciplinary matters, actions and misconduct. He said TUN does not see the need for the bill to deal with matters already covered by other effective and efficient existing laws and their institutions.



