Education directorate strengthens twinning agreement 

Steven Klukowski

KEETMANSHOOP - The //Kharas Regional Directorate of Education held a three-day summit, emanating from an existing twin agreement with its Northern Cape counterparts recently in Lüderitz.

In his welcoming remarks, !Nami#Nus Constituency Councillor Jan Scholtz explained that the workshop/summit entails amongst others an update on progress made on the twinning agreement regarding the level of social stream achievements as well as the benefits and challenges attached to it. “Relations between //Kharas Regional Council and the Northern Cape Province has been established 19 years ago and until now stands the test of time,” the regional councillor emphasised. He added that partnerships like these can speed up economic transformation of both countries through the creation of smart investment opportunities, safety and security, improved education and cultural tolerance.

Scholtz further stressed that it was always the dream of political icons like Nelson Mandela and Andimba Toivo Ya Toivo for fellow countrymen-and-women to be economically emancipated, adding that this twinning agreement is one of many measures to realise this dream.

The constituency councillor re-assured the audience that //Kharas Regional Council with the support from central government will “unreservedly contribute towards the implementation of this joint agreement for the ultimate improvement of our children/learners lives”.

At the end of this workshop/summit, the objectives to be attained should be aligned in aiming to address the underperformance of learners in the English subject. Measures to achieve this should, according to the training programme thus include the identification of turn around strategies, addressing the trend of underperformance of learners, bringing all participants on par regarding the preparation of standardised test and examination papers for the English subject and lastly the utilisation of the examiner’s report in order to strategise for the improvement of teaching and learning.



2019-10-09 07:31:15 13 hours ago