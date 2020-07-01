Education readies for phase 2 reopening

Schools and educational institutions providing early childhood development learning, pre-primary learning, and primary education at grade one to three levels will resume face-to-face learning next week 7 July.

This is per the state of emergency - Covid-19 regulations under stage 4.

Many learners have not returned to classrooms since the outbreak in March.

By yesterday, Namibia recorded over 200 confirmed Covid-19 cases, and only 24 patients have so far recovered.

The majority of these confirmed cases are from Walvis Bay in the Erongo region.

Initially, the resumption of pre-primary and lower primary (grades 0 to 3), which was due to start face-to-face classes on 22 June, was deferred for two weeks across all 14 regions, until 6 July.

However, in the gazetted state of emergency - Covid-19 regulations under stage 4 signed on Sunday by President Hage Geingob, the date has been set to 7 July instead of 6 July as earlier announced.

While giving an update on the national migration from stage 3 to stage 4 last week, President Geingob announced parents will not be forced to send their children to school for face-to-face classes.

Geingob said schooling would be voluntary, while parents and guardians who feel the school is not a safe environment for their children are welcome to opt for home-schooling.

During stage 4, schools and educational institutions providing primary education at grade 7 and 9 levels must remain closed but may resume face-to-face learning on 20 July.

Despite many challenges, grade 11 and 12 learners continue attending classes.

Geingob said schools across the Erongo region that meet the Covid-19 compliance standards may also resume face-to-face instruction for grades 11 and 12. But for Walvis Bay, Swakopmund and Arandis local authority areas, the resumption of grades 11, 12, and pre-primary (grades 0 to 3) remains suspended for the next 14 days.

According to the President, face-to-face instruction would be determined pending observation of the unfolding situation in those towns, adding that the education ministry will provide an updated schedule to the public.

Grade 7 and 9 learners are expected to resume face-to-face teaching on 20 July, while grades 4, 5, 6, 8, and 10 are expected to return to the classroom on 3 August.

The gazette stipulates heads of schools, higher education institutions, and other educational institutions must ensure that the persons accessing their premises at all times adhere to the measures to combat, prevent and suppress the spread of Covid-19 as specified in these regulations, the health regulations and other applicable regulations or directives. In the event a pupil or staff member that presents Covid-19 related symptoms or tests positive, the school will be suspended for 14 days and traced contacts will be placed under quarantine.



During the specified period, every person must wear a mask whenever he or she is at or in a public place.

Further, the wearing of a see-through face shield is permitted, provided that a mask is worn together with the face shield.

An authorised officer may instruct a person who is not wearing a mask to wear a mask or to leave the public place.

A person who fails or refuses to comply with an instruction given commits an offence and is on conviction liable to a fine not exceeding N$2 000 or imprisonment for a period not exceeding six months or to both such fine and such imprisonment.

-anakale@nepc.com.na



2020-07-01 10:55:14 | 11 hours ago