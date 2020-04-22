EES says Yes Ja! to long time girlfriend Staff Reporter Entertainment Khomas

While some personalities still turn their wedding days into star dusted public scenes, more couples are opting for secret ceremonies, including EES. The Namibian Kwaito, house, hip-hop and reggae artist finally said I do to his long time girlfriend. This came to light when he revealed to UnWrap.online that he dedicated his latest single featuring ML 'The One to love'. to his now wife. The singer who prefers his private life to be just that said the wedding took place on 13 March.

"The new single talks about finding that special someone that we all are looking for, someone that completes you, makes you feel happy and makes life worth living. A highlighting feature in the song is how much we are distracted by the materialistic things such as money and cars and we think that those are the things we need to look for in a person to be ‘The One'. Moreover, these distractions result in us losing focus."

“I recently got married and even though not putting all of my private life and wedding photos in the public, I wanted to release a song that talks about this complete honour of having found the one,” he said.

He advised those in relationships and heading for marriage life to talk everything out.

"Communication helps to express your feelings to your partner and your partner acknowledging them. This reduces the chances of misunderstandings as they lead to crazy things. Most importantly, just appreciate the love you get and send it right back to your partner."





