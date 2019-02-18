Egyptian doctors to conduct free medical checkup 

WINDHOEK- Egyptian doctors will be in Windhoek as of Friday for a week-long visit to conduct free medical checkups for people who cannot afford paying for medical consultations, the Egyptian Embassy in Windhoek has said.

The Embassy official told New Era recently that the mission will comprise of Egyptian as well as American boarded doctors to conduct free medical checkups for people who cannot afford paying for medical consultations.

The official said the mission will be under the auspices of the Coptic Medical Association of North America (CMANA) as well as the Christian Coptic Orthodox Church that is located in Windhoek.

“It is scheduled that a big event will take place on Saturday the 22nd of February at the premise of the church that is located in Scheppmann Street, Pioneers Park,” said the official.

According to the Embassy the event will include free medical checkups- games and fun activities for the kids and all are welcome to join the event.





2019-02-18 10:49:45 1 months ago