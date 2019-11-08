  • November 8th, 2019



Ehi Rovipuka ploughs back to community

Ehi Rovipuka ploughs back to community

Staff Reporter   National   Khomas
Selma Gumbo

OTJOKAVARE - Otjokavare community members in Sesfontein constituency recently received 353 lucerne bales worth N$70 000 from Ehi Rovipuka Conservancy. 

The conservancy responded to the plight of the community members following a request by the environment ministry to help assist local communities currently affected by severe drought. 

The chairperson of Ehi Rovipuka Conservancy, Siegffried Meundju Muzuma, said they found it necessary to provide support to the community considering the prevailing drought. 

The donation benefited 488 households in Otjokavare and surrounding areas. “This is the little that we can offer for now from what we get from trophy hunting and I hope Hobatere Roadside Lodge in our vicinity will add more to our income,” Muzuma added.


