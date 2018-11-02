Eighty-two-year-old scoops Eat Wild competition

Onesmus Embula



Jutta Curschmann (82) a resident of Huis Sonder Sorge in Okahandja, an old age home, has scooped the first prize of the Eat Wild competition.

“I am overwhelmed, the atmosphere enhances you to pull out your best and I am definitely looking forward to this event again next year,” says Curschmann. Her winning recipe was a combination of marinated Guiney foul breast, served with game meat on the sauce and onions, orange, nectarine, ginger chutney along with crumbed stywepap/sesamy slices sautéed in roasted sesame oil sprinkled with a little cheese and slightly blanched carrots on the side that was then judged on the balance of ingredients, texture, taste and seasoning.

The second edition of Eat Wild cook-off competition could not but impress the judges at the sheer numbers of both amateur and professional cooks who delivered their best game meat recipes last Wednesday at Silver Spoon Hospitality Academy. This year, a mixture of ten competitors entered the competition but only seven reached the grand finale with guinea fowl to herb-crust game fillet with chocolate sauce on the menu, among other wild meat delicacies. Mouth-watering was a common description to all the recipes, leaving the judges rooting for the top three winners for a share of N$10 000 prize money. After two hours and thirty minutes of cooking, Jutta Curschmann emerged the overall winner of the completion, walking away with a gift voucher worth N$5000 from Safari Den. The second winner was Annika Waldschmidt who won N$3000 gift voucher and Cobus Móller coming in third position with N$2000 gift voucher.

Event organiser, Sanet Prinsloo from Namibia Chefs Association said that the objectives of this initiative is to promote the domestic market for game meat and create awareness about different methods of cooking game meat. She also highlighted that game meat is healthy, indicating that it is low in fat. “This competition seeks to inspire a healthy lifestyle, particularly by consuming game meat because it is low in cholesterol, high in protein and vaccine free”.



