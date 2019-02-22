Elemotho brings elderly and young together

Paheja Siririka

WINDHOEK-Award-winning Namibian musician, Elemotho, hosted a free concert in collaboration with Cramer’s in Windhoek on Saturday.

The concert was aimed at boosting the spirit of the Namibian nation and it was his way of giving back to his supporters for the love they have showed him throughout the years since he started his career in 1997.

‘’The event started at 19:00 as planned because we had to accommodate the elderly and young children that we invited’’, he emphasised. The concert which lasted for two hours was refreshing and rejuvenating, especially after a long exhausting week. Music is in his blood, it’s a passion. He has taken his new sound of the Kalahari everywhere from Accra to Addis Ababa , Dakar, Antananarivo, Khartoum, Cotonou.

He graced the stage for the first time this year at The Warehouse Theater, paying tribute to the legendary Oliver Mtukudzi, which was well attended. Elemotho aims promote positivity with his music and his has been doing that for years. He tapped on his brother Ras Sheehama to perform one song, ‘’I called him to do one song and he didn’t hesitate’’, he said. ‘’Music brings people together and that’s exactly what we are encouraging’, he reiterated. ‘’No album yet, but there is a possibility of a project. Might be this year, time will tell,’’informs he. However, 2019 is a great year as he will be touring Germany and Austria on dates to be revealed soon.

2019-02-22 10:41:42 1 months ago