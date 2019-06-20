Embury and Southern Business School to host Open Day 

WINDHOEK - Embury Institute of Higher Education and Southern Business School of Namibia, are scheduled to host an Open Day on Saturday from 10h00 to 13h00. The two distance learning institutions organised the Open Day for their current and prospective students. The event is especially relevant for those interested in pursuing a tertiary certificate or degree after school, or as part of their continued academic development to enhance their present or future career prospects.

During the Open Day in Wagner Street in Windhoek West, Fresh FM will be broadcasting a live show, hosted by their DJs. This is expected to add a real element of fun, which will also see the opportunity for the present and prospective students and other guests to take part in lucky draws where they stand the chance to win short courses, reduced registration fees and even discounts on their tuition fees.

Interested parties can find out more about the classes, degrees and courses that both Southern Business School as well as Embury offer. Any questions regarding the kind of qualifications, cost, modes of studies, accreditation, and whether or not the courses and degrees are NQA-recognised…which both SBS Namibia and Embury’s qualifications are, will be answered.

SBS Namibia offers wide ranging certificates and degrees in a multitude of fields ranging from business administration to Policing as well as Law and Financial degrees. The event will incorporate SBS’ sister institute, Embury Institute for Higher Education, as a fully-accredited private higher education institution specialising in teacher education. Embury specialises specifically in pre-school and primary school education (Foundation and Intermediate Phases). Both institutions are distance learning institutes.

The upcoming open day will provide prospective students as well as enrolled students the chance to meet the teams, interacts with lecturers, meet fellow students and generally get a sense of what it is like to be part of the SBS Namibia and Embury family.

