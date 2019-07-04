Employees loot N$700 000 from shop owner

WINDHOEK – Two employees were arrested in Oshikango on Sunday for allegedly repeatedly stealing more than N$700 000 from their employer.

The two accused allegedly intentionally used barcodes and passwords to delete items from the system, according to the Namibian police (Nampol) weekly crime report. In addition to the stolen goods, the two accused also stole cash from the cash register.

The two women were employed by O’Save mini-market bar at Oshikango. The crime occurred between January 1, 2016 and June 20, 2019. According to the police no recoveries have been made and police investigations are ongoing.

In an unrelated matter, a Walvis Bay resident was robbed at gunpoint while walking home from work on Sunday afternoon. It is alleged that a 24-year-old man was walking on 6th Street, Walvis Bay when he was approached by a silver GTI Golf2, without number plates. The vehicle had three occupants.

Police spokesperson Chief Inspector Kaunapawa Shikwambi said the vehicle allegedly stopped next to the victim and three unidentified man got out of the ca, held the victim at gunpoint and demanded he surrender his belongings.

The suspects got away with the victim’s Huawei Y9 cellphone, a 2019 model, valued at N$5 300 and N$800 in cash.

The police are yet to make an arrest and recover the items and investigations are ongoing.



2019-07-04 08:24:57 17 hours ago