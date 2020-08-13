End factionalism, accept defeat - Mumbala Steven Klukowski National Khomas

KEETMANSHOOP – //Kharas regional Swapo coordinator Mattheus Mumbala has called on party members to accept their fate if not elected to stand as candidates for the upcoming regional council and local authority elections.

Namibians will go to the polls in November this year to elect new local authority and regional councillors. “This is the year for us to give account at regional council and local authority levels on the past four years and eight months,” he said during last weekend’s regional executive committee meeting.

Mumbala claimed the Swapo-led government has turned Keetmanshoop from a “desert to a model township”.

He added that the government of the day has provided adequate housing, clean drinking water, sanitation and electricity to inhabitants of the //Kharas region over the past four years.

“//Kharas is the only region having proper informal settlements as we have serviced many erven for our people,” he claimed.

He urged party members to go back to the electorate and inform them on what the party has achieved so far. Mumbala also encouraged those present to be hardworking and committed so that the party can retain all its regional council and local authority seats and even gain more.

“You should at all costs not practise favouritism when electing candidates at this meeting,” he said.

“If you have served your term, be prepared to also give others a chance, in case you don’t make the next round.”

He said in such cases those defeated should not make up bad excuses or blame others for their destiny as democracy will always prevail in the Swapo election process.

Mumbala also used the occasion to lash out at party members who are in the habit of “de-campaigning and bad-mouthing” others when competing for positions.

