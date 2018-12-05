Energy 100fm launches video in studio

WINDHOEK - Energy 100 FM on Friday launched its own Live-video-in-studio and outside-broadcasting TV2 Namibia channel. This is a first for a Namibian radio station to follow in the footsteps of its overseas counterparts.

Listeners will now have an opportunity to follow programming on video, as it happens 24 hours wherever they are in the world. Apart from the live feed that listeners will enjoy watching, the youthful radio station, established in 1996, will do Live-video outside broadcasts, giving clients an extra incentive to advertise with them.

The station partnered with TV2 Namibia, which will be responsible for delivering the live content to the web, with an application that can be viewed on smart devices and desktops, and it is widely available on Google play store.

Delivering the statement on behalf of the minister of information, Stanley Simataa, the Director of Print Media in the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology, Tjiuai Kaambo, informed the media and invited guests that “ICT is the future for the world, and Namibia, with its massive ICT infrastructure, cannot be left behind. All Namibians must take advantage of the ICT environment that government has created for them, as long as it is within the laws of the country.’’

Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Energy 100 FM, Aune Kalume, said the station is excited about the future, and that they are embarking on an expansion plan with new transmitters planned for the Keetmanshoop, Gobabis, Otjiwarongo, and Tsumeb.

‘’We will also be doing some upgrades to our studios very soon, and we hope to share this with our listeners via the Live-video In-Studio. We have also embraced the Harambee Prosperity Plan, and we are doing our small part in meeting that 100% of Namibia has radio coverage,’’ further stated Kalume.

This platform also aims to be a learning tool for many aspiring radio anchors, as they can now learn from watching the professionals at work and the preparation that goes into radio programming. This will somehow be an on-the-job training for many, which would have never happened in a conventional radio world.

