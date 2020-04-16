  • April 16th, 2020



Advanced search
Search ePapers Search Classifieds
Home \ Front Page News \ Enforcing the law

Enforcing the law

Emmency Nuukala   Front Page News   Khomas
4,221
0

Share on social media


Photo: Emmency Nuukala
No mercy… The Windhoek City Police yesterday set up a number of roadblocks in an effort to dissuade movement as part of measures to stem the spread of Covid-19. Government this week announced the current lockdown would be extended nationwide until 4 May 2020. Traffic officers dished out warnings and requested those who are essential service providers to always have their permits on them. Photo: Emmency Nuukala


 


Emmency Nuukala
2020-04-16 10:25:23 | 13 hours ago
Home \ Front Page News \ Enforcing the law - New Era Live

1 Comments

  1. User
    Lisa Caillo

    I was diagnosed of herpes virus, I have tried all possible means to get cure but all my effort proved abortive, until a friend of mine introduced me to a herbal doctor called Chief Dr Lucky, who prepare herbal medicine to cure all kind of diseases including herpes virus (Herpes), when i contacted this herbal doctor via email, he sent me herpes virus herbal medicine via courier service, when i received the herbal medicine he gave me step by step instructions on how to apply it, when i applied it as instructed i was totally cured from the virus within 3 weeks of usage. Contact this great herbal doctor today to get your cure.  Via Email : chiefdrlucky@gmail.com Whats App : +2348132777335 website : http://chiefdrluckysolutionhome.website2.me/    

You might also like...

Popular this Week

WINDHOEK WEATHER

Regions

The Economy

From the Newsroom

A New Namibia

Nation's Agenda

News in Oshiwambo

Classifieds