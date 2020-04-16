Enforcing the law

Photo: Emmency Nuukala

No mercy… The Windhoek City Police yesterday set up a number of roadblocks in an effort to dissuade movement as part of measures to stem the spread of Covid-19. Government this week announced the current lockdown would be extended nationwide until 4 May 2020. Traffic officers dished out warnings and requested those who are essential service providers to always have their permits on them. Photo: Emmency Nuukala





2020-04-16 10:25:23 | 13 hours ago