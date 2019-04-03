Epukiro community donates over 4000 books

Paheja Siririka

WINDHOEK- The “Omahongero mEpukiro” (Education in Epukiro) initiative handed over 4 971 books worth more than N$700 000 to the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture. The donation is aimed to support teaching, learning and to inculcate the love of reading among learners. The books will be given to four schools in the Omaheke Region, namely Epukiro Post 3 Junior Secondary School, Goeie Hoop Primary School, Omuhaturua Primary School and Morukutu Primary School.

The initiative was organised by Dr Ngungaa Hangara, “As residents of Epukiro, it was a wish to assist the government instead of blaming the government,” said Hangara. He gathered 27 people from the same area that had an interest in his idea and formed a committee that would oversee the initiative.

“We all schooled in the said rural area and we know the challenges facing those schools and decided to embark on this campaign,” said Hangara. Speaking at the handover ceremony, Hangara said the idea was to get few books and donate them to the schools but when the media was involved, donations started pouring in.

“A lady called us and said she has a lot of books, we went there and filled four big boxes with books,” Hangara related.

The books were supposed to be given to the schools last year but this process was delayed because of some channels like screening to be sure they were children friendly and did not contain inappropriate content.

Hangara also encouraged people to get together and sow back in their communities because every little contribution can bring about change and progress. “Corporate companies should also join in and aid where they can,” he added.

At the same event, the Deputy Executive Director for Lifelong Learning Arts and Culture in the education ministry, Venoo Kauaria said it is scientifically proven that reading books from an early age equips children with vocabulary to communicate at higher levels and to excel in problem-solving.

“Reading also improves children’s compression, study skills and build their self-esteem and social awareness,” said Kauaria. She further emphasised that books open the imagination and ignite creativity in readers. “This donation will immensely contribute to the development of libraries in schools and consequently support the national curriculum for basic education, the national development plans, Vision 2030 and the Sustainable Development Goals,” said Kauaria.

