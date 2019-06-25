Erongo boxers shine at National Championship

Maurice Kambukwe

WINDHOEK- Boxers of the Erongo Region dominated proceedings at the Namibia Boxing Federation (NBF) National Boxing Elite Championship held at Katima Mulilo over the weekend, which saw them scoop six medals in total.

Erongo boxers gave a good account of themselves during the weekend long championship staged at the Kamunu Community Hall of the far northeastern town of Katima. The pugilists from the coast collected four gold, one silver and one bronze to bring their tally to a combined six medals.

Khomas Region finished second with three silver medals, while Oshana Region claimed third place with their two medals. More than 70 boxers from all 14 regions and some tough competitors from neighbouring Zambia and Botswana participated in the championship.

According to the NBF, the tournament was used as a platform to select boxers that will represent the country at this year’s All Africa Games slated for Morocco and the World Boxing Championship slated for Russia.

Three coaches were also selected during the championships as they will be expected to lead the team at the abovementioned upcoming competitions.

List of Winners

Jonas Junias Jonas (Erongo)

Johannes Trofinus (Oshana)

Ndevelop TryAgain (Ohangwena)

Martin Kimbali (Erongo)

Andreas Shikongo (Uniform forces)

Immanuel Shanika (Erongo)

Weitere Ovia (Uniform forces)

Naftali Shooya (Erongo)

The three selected coaches

Chris Kangorondezu (Kunene)

Patrick Siluka (Zambezi)

Benjamin Rabanag (Team Manager)

