Erongo Red gives N$1 million for battle against virus
Eveline de Klerk
National Erongo

Eveline de Klerk

WALVIS BAY – Electricity distributor Erongo Red has donated N$1 million to help the nationwide battle against the Covid-19 pandemic that has not spared Namibia, recording several infections since the outbreak of the virus.

A sum of N$800 000 will be directed to the Erongo region itself to assist vulnerable communities to access sanitation and other preventative measures to curb the further spread of coronavirus.

The remaining amount of N$200 000 will go towards the National Disaster Fund that was recently established to help authorities prevent the spread of the virus that has upended the global economy and disrupted social order.

Announcing the donation yesterday, CEO of Erongo Red Fessor Mbango said it is time the nation pull all resources together to put up a robust fight against Covid-19, which has already changed the world.

“We are saddened by the increase of new cases in Namibia. However, we are confident that if we join forces together, we can win the fight against the virus. Hence, Erongo Red, as a community-driven company, also saw it necessary to come on board and join the rest of the country in the fight, as the virus affects everyone,” he explained.

Mbango noted they will continue engaging with the regional disaster risk management committee and other institutions to combat Covid-19.

Erongo regional governor Cleophas Mutjavikua, who received the donation, applauded Erongo Red and urged Namibians, especially residents of Erongo, to adhere to the lockdown measures currently in place.

“Let us remain, as much as possible, indoors, wash our hands frequently and maintain hygiene,’’ he said.

– edeklerk@nepc.com.na

2020-04-08 09:26:39 | 7 hours ago