Essential Service Certificates are still valid – ministry Staff Reporter Business Khomas

The trade ministry yesterday confirmed that all businesses issued with Essential Services Certificates during Stage 1 of the state of emergency do not have to re-apply. This is because the Essential Services Certificates previously issued are still valid for the duration of the state of emergency. This announcement follows yesterday’s confirmation of the countrywide migration back to Stage 3 under the state of emergency and additional measures for Walvis Bay, Swakopmund, Arandis, Windhoek, Okahandja and Rehoboth local authority. According to spokesperson for the Ministry of Industrialisation and Trade, Olavi Haikera, the new applications will only be issued, provided permission is granted by law enforcement officials. “During Stage 3, all businesses are operating within the restricted areas, however, an Essential Service Certificate is only applicable when getting into or out of the restricted area. The Ministry of Industrialisation and Trade implores all businesses to ensure that they take personal responsibility and adhere to all measures aimed at protecting the lives and livelihoods of their clients and for the good of the country’s economy,” read the ministry’s statement.



2020-08-14 10:14:46 | 15 minutes ago