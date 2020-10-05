Ethiopian Airlines unveils Covid-19 Global Insurance Cover Staff Reporter Business Khomas

×

Ethiopian Airlines Group, the largest aviation group in Africa, has confirmed that it will cover the medical insurance, including repatriation, evacuation and quarantine costs, related to Covid-19 as of 01 October 2020 until 31 March 2021. The coverage is applicable on all Ethiopian Airline’s international flights booked with the airline’s tickets.

The global cover, dubbed Sheba Comfort, is an added effort to revive the ailing aviation sector and is part of the airline’s extra security measures to protect passengers and ensure that they travel with peace of mind

Passengers will have their medical expenses up to EUR 100 000 covered if they are diagnosed with Covid-19 during their travel in addition to quarantine costs up to EUR150 per day for a maximum of 14 days. Sheba Comfort also includes repatriation and evacuation services whenever needed besides 24/7 assistance through the airline’s hotline.

Remarking on the global cover, Ethiopian Group CEO, Tewolde GebreMariam, said, “We are glad to be among the pioneer global airlines to introduce this extra security measure and provide global cover for Covid-19 with a view to boost passengers’ confidence. Our Sheba Comfort insurance scheme is part of the measures we have been taking to ensure the health and wellbeing of passengers on the ground and onboard. As travel safety continues to evolve by the day, we will always be at the forefront of adopting all necessary changes to ensure the safety of our passengers is our top priority.”

The Sheba Comfort insurance scheme, introduced in collaboration with AXA Partners and Awash Insurance Company, is valid for 92 days for round trip and 31 days for a one-way trip.



2020-10-05 10:32:10 | 6 hours ago