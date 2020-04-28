Ethiopian finalises distribution of Jack Ma’s second-round donation to Africa Staff Reporter Business Khomas

Ethiopian Airlines recently completed the flight and delivery of the second round shipments of life-saving medical supplies to fight Covid-19 donated by Jack Ma to all African countries.

At the same time, Ethiopian Airlines expressed its complements and the highest appreciation to the Jack Ma Foundation, Ethiopian Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed, World Food Programme and the African CDC for providing giving the opportunity to serve Africa, during the unprecedented global health and economic crisis.

“As a truly and indigenous Pan African airline which has been serving Africa by Africans, there is nothing more pleasing for the 17 000 strong workforce at Ethiopian Airlines than coming to the rescue of our African people specially in delivering lifesaving Covid-19 medical supplies,” read a statement by the airline.

The CEO of Ethiopian Airlines Group, Tewolde GebreMariam, said: “It is a special honour for the entire Ethiopian Airlines family to be selected as logistics partner and distribution hub for Africa by the Jack Ma foundation, our Prime Minister, WFP and the African CDC. This project which is running its second round of shipment delivery showed the true African integration in line with the AU Vision 2063. It is a role model for what Africa can achieve in its quest for continental integration. We are also happy to see the fruits of our multi-hundred Million Dollars investment in Cargo infrastructure now coming to save Africa from the Covid-19.”

It is to be recalled that Ethiopian successfully delivered the first round of donation of Jack Ma and Alibaba Foundation to African countries, which was initiated by the Ethiopian Prime Minister. Thanks to the established capacity of Ethiopian Cargo and Logistics Services in terms of dedicated staff, state-of-the-art facilities and young fleet, Addis Ababa was recently been designated as Humanitarian Air Hub by WFP and WHO to dispatch critical supplies across Africa.

