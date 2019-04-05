EUNIC Music Festival to host workshops for musicians

Paheja Siririka

WINDHOEK - The European Union National Institutes for Culture (EUNIC) Cluster in Namibia will launch the second edition of the EUNIC Music festival today at the Warehouse Theatre.

A series of workshops and master classes between local and international musicians will be offered at the College of the Arts. These workshops and master classes will not only be accessible to participating local musicians in the festival but will also be accessible to other musicians, students and performing artists in Namibia.

Michelle Namises, the Cultural Programme Coordinator at the Goethe-Institut Namibia, said the workshops of this nature are important to have before the festival is held so that artists can give their input and what it takes to be an artist in Namibia and how they made it in the industry.

“Skills Exchange Workshop for beginners (music students) was this weekWednesday at Cota (College of the Arts) while the advanced or established musicians’ [workshop] was on Thursday at the Warehouse Theatre,” said Namises.

She further said the workshops and master classes would create a platform for Namibian musicians, students and performing artists to gain key industry knowledge from their European counterparts, as well as give local musicians the opportunity to grow to create a network. Another component of the workshops and master classes will be for both European and Namibian musicians to exchange their creativity and skills.

Furthermore, Namises said rap/hip-hop artists featured at the EUNIC Music festival are Serious Klein from Germany and Carlão from Portugal.

Lioness, KK also known as Katutura Kid and DJ KBoz, all from Namibia are artists who will be headlining the festival alongside their European counterparts.

