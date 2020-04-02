Europe coronavirus death toll tops 30 000 - AFP tally Staff Reporter Focus Khomas

PARIS – The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 30 000 people in Europe, more than three-quarters of the deaths registered in Italy and Spain, according to an AFP tally at 07:00 GMT Wednesday using official figures.

A total of 30 063 deaths have been recorded in Europe out of 458 601 cases, making it the continent hit hardest by Covid-19.

The most deaths were recorded in Italy, with 12 428 fatalities, followed by Spain with 8 189 and France with 3 523.

The latest European figures come just a few hours after the United States announced its death toll had risen to 4 076, according to a running tally by Johns Hopkins University.

That is more than twice the 2 010 recorded late Saturday and higher than the death toll in China, where the disease first emerged late last year.

The global death toll passed 40 000 on Tuesday.

