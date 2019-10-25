European Film Festival to promote cultural diversity Staff Reporter Entertainment Khomas

Paheja Siririka

WINDHOEK- The European Union and its member states will be hosting the European Film Festival in Namibia this year with emphasis on promoting cultural diversity within the film industry.

The festival is slated for October 28 to November 3, 2019, at Ster Kinekor, Maerua Mall in Windhoek. The second showcasing is at the coast, Swakopmund at Atlanta Cinema from November 4 to 9, 2019. The film festival is free for all in terms of attendance.

Susan-Marie Lewis, the Press Officer of the EU Delegation in Namibia said cultural cooperation is a very important part of the European Union’s diplomatic relations. “We believe it helps to promote dialogue and foster mutual understanding within and between societies,” she said.

She was saying this at the launch of the festival at the Europe House in Windhoek earlier this week.

Lewis said the movies were chosen from a list of 30 submissions.

“We also found out from our stern supporters such as Ster-Kinekor on what locals like watching, plus each member suggested what movies to showcase and that’s how the final list came about, ” explained Lewis when asked on how they decided on the seven films.

She further said the project aims to enhance the quality of the film festivals and strengthen the capacity of local stakeholders.

“We are collaborating with Namibian stakeholders and service providers such as the Namibian Film Commission, LAM Events, Tribe-Fire Studios and Hashtag Media as well as Ster Kinekor Namibia and Atlanta Cinema Swakopmund,” she highlighted.

Lewis said all this demonstrates the value of cultural diversity and human rights. “Our sincere hope is that this festival will be an enriching experience and that you will find it memorable and enjoyable,” she concluded.

