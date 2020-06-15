Ex-footballer-turned-lawyer opens own firm Victoria Kaapanda National Khomas

Years after hanging up his football boots, Slogan Matheus, who is also a former police officer, is now a proud owner of a legal firm. “My law studies and my experience as a police officer were very instrumental in my change of profession from a police officer to a lawyer,” said Matheus.

He served the police force for over a decade, making him a former veteran cop before he retired with the rank of inspector in December 2016. Matheus reminisces that as a Namibian citizen, he have seen the greatest injustice being done to people who do not have the know-how or the financial means to protect or assert their rights, which he felt time has come for him to turn a page and contribute towards social justice in Namibia. He holds a B-Juris Law Degree and an LLB Honours Degree, and he is currently admitted as a legal practitioner of the High Court of Namibia.

“l started practising as a lawyer under Shikongo Law Chambers in Windhoek, where l received good mentoring in my early years of practice. I opened a law firm in March 2020 at Ongwediva Maroela Mall under the name Slogan Matheus and Associates, and currently, I employ two support staff,” he said.

Matheus grew up at the village called Omashekediva in the district of Ongwediva. Just like any other little boy, he grew up looking after cattle and migrated with his mother to Otavi, where he started with primary schooling at Shalom Primary School. He completed his secondary school at Otjikoto Senior Secondary School in Tsumeb.

“We had football teams for each location and we would play football in the streets until sun-set – but slowly, my focus shifted to football and l fell in love with the game of football. I had a burning desire to succeed in football. l also had passion for the game; l played for Touch and Go in Otavi, Young Chiefs football in Oshakati, Hotspurs in Windhoek and other premier league teams,” he recalled.

Matheus wishes to inspire encourage everyone that each person has a unique path of finding personal success – but as humans, we often lose sight of the fact that how we define success in life should not be measured against those around us or the dreams of others.

“I am inspired to succeed as a lawyer; if l could elevate myself to meet the high standards of being a lawyer, l should be able to prevail as a lawyer. I know l still have more to do but I’m willing to work hard. I am brave and relentless in protecting my client’s rights,” he stressed.

