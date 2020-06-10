Ex-paramedic pleads not guilty to fatal shooting

A former paramedic in the Namibian Defence Force (NDF), who is on trial for the murder of his girlfriend and mother of his now five-year-old son in Katutura in 2016, has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The 41-year-old Johannes Nduvange Neuaka appeared before High Court Judge Naomi Shivute yesterday.

He did not offer a plea explanation and opted to make use of his constitutional right to remain silent and task the State to prove each and every allegation against him.

His State-funded lawyer Mbanga Siyomunji told the court that the plea is in accordance with his instructions and that they stand by the defence that was proffered in the bail application.

Neuaka is facing one charge of murder read with the conditions of the Domestic Violence Act, two counts of attempted murder, one count of assault read with the provisions of the Domestic Violence Act, one count of discharging a firearm in a public place, alternatively negligent handling of a firearm and counts of possessing a firearm and ammunition without a licence.

All charges are in connection with the death of Zya Juliet Shane Rittmann (25) whom he allegedly shot in the head on 21 January 2016.

During his bail application, Neuaka told the court that the victim was shot accidentally when she grabbed the arm he was holding the firearm with.

He testified that on the day in question, he picked up the firearm while he was waiting for a friend to take him to the victim mother’s residence to drop off his child.

After he dropped off the child, Neuaka said, the victim wanted to see the pistol and as he lifted it in a 90-degree angle to make it safe, she suddenly pulled his arm down and a shot went off striking her in the face.

He further said that he did not have the intention to kill the deceased and that he left the scene because he was shocked and confused and it was only later that he calmed down and decided to hand himself over to the police.

A 13-year-old girl at the time, who is a State witness, told the police at the time that she saw Neuaka pull out the gun and shoot the deceased in the face. The trial continues today and Neuaka remains in custody. Ester Ndlovu is representing the State.

