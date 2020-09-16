Ex-street kid testifies in Americans’ murder trial

A former street kid, who was allegedly approached by two American citizens, accused of the assassin-like murder of Andre Heckmair, last week testified before Windhoek High Court Judge Christie Liebenberg.

Gerald Onesmus told the judge that he was about 15 or 16 during December 2010 and was living on the street, doing odd jobs to survive.

At that stage, he said, he worked at a nightclub in Maerua Mall as a cleaner and at the entrance.

During the night, he said, he saw one of the accused, Kevan Townsend, whom he identified as Cash, outside the club, bare-chested, and talking to one of his friends, telling him to stop begging on the streets and look for work.

According to him, Townsend, whom he described as having tattoos on his arms, neck and chest, including a tattoo of a rosary with the head of Jesus attached to it, wanted to enter the bar with a bottle of beer, but he stopped him and told him it is not allowed.

He then said Townsend offered him N$50 to look the other way, which he did.

The witness went on to say that later that evening, Townsend came to him and asked him where he (Townsend) could score some weed.

Onesmus responded he knew of a “guy”.

He then took Townsend to the guy and Townsend bought N$100 worth of cannabis, which they smoked together at a White Citi Golf driven by Marcus Thomas – whom he identified as M – the other accused in the matter.

He went on to say that Townsend then asked him if they could meet the next day and he agreed to show them around Windhoek. It was during this time that Townsend asked him if he knew where they could buy a handgun, he told the court.

At first, he took them to a cousin of his and when they did not find what they were looking for, there he told them about Mase - Mohole Natangwe Nafuka – the witness who testified before him, and he then took them to Nafuka’s residence.

He further corroborated Nafuka’s evidence that he was given a phone number, which he gave to the Americans, and they then dropped him off at Maerua Mall.

Mohole already testified he was a drug and gun dealer at that stage and that the Americans wanted to buy a 9mm pistol from him.

Thomas and Townsend are accused of killing Heckmair with a single gunshot in the head on 7 January 2011 in Windhoek and robbing him of his cellphone and wallet containing at least 100 Swiss francs.

They are facing one count of murder, one count of robbery with aggravating circumstances, three counts of contravening the Ammunitions Act and one count of defeating or obstructing or attempting to defeat or obstruct the course of justice.

The matter is set to continue on 12 October and deputy prosecutor general Antonia Verhoef is representing the State.

Thomas is represented by Braam Cupido and Townsend by Mbanga Siyomunji; they remain in custody.

