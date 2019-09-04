Excrement found  in Katutura courtroom

WINDHOEK _ A court session was delayed after faeces were discovered on the floor of the courtroom at Katutura Magistrate’s Court complex yesterday morning.

Until yesterday afternoon the courtroom was not being utilised. A New Era reporter was present at court to attend the case of robbery carried out in 2017 at Westlane shopping centre at Pionierspark by foreigners.

When the reporter inquired why the court session had not yet started, she was informed a cleaner was busy cleaning the human excrement. It is not known who relieved themselves in the courtroom and for what reasons. Attempts to speak to the head of department at the court prove futile as the phone rang off the hook.

