Family loses belongings in fire

ONGWEDIVA – A family was left destitute after three huts and part of their mahangu grains were gutted by fire on Tuesday afternoon at Okatope outside Ongwediva.

The fire was allegedly started by a four-year-old, who was playing with a match.

The child removed the match that was between a bed and mattress where it was hidden.

No lives were lost in the fire. At the time of the incident, there was only a pensioner and a nine-year-old minor.

Narrating the story, Frans Sheehama, a local photographer, well-known as Sindo, said the minor informed the grandmother when the fire broke out.

“He then took the grandmother’s cell phone to call me to inform the fire brigade,” said Sheehama.

The fire, which started at 14h30, was allegedly collectively put out by the Ongwediva Town Council fire team and the neighbours.

In a separate incident in Omusati, the police are investigating a case of inquest after a man drowned in the Calueque-Oshakati canal.

The incident happened at Iipumbu village in the Oshikuku constituency in Omusati region at 14h00.

The 37-year-old victim had allegedly gone to the canal to take a bath.

“It is alleged that the deceased was taking a bath when he fell in the water canal,” police regional crime investigations coordinator in Omusati Deputy Commissioner Moses Simaho said.

The victim is alleged to be epileptic and was identified as Jackson Johannes Tangeni.

A post-mortem will be conducted to determine the actual cause of death.

No foul play is suspected.

- nashipala@nepc.com.na



2020-09-17 09:20:52 | 13 hours ago