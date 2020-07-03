Family of late struggle veteran lives in tent Staff Reporter Front Page News Khomas

The family of the late liberation struggle veteran, Paulus Mutiramo Muyamba, has been forced to live in a tent after authorities seemingly snubbed their request to renovate the roof of the house that was blown off by a strong gust of wind last October at Ndiyona settlement in Kavango East region.

The late veteran’s family told New Era that in October last year, a strong wind blew off the roof of their house, which was later damaged during the last rainy season, in which cupboards and electrical fittings were damaged by rainwater.

The family of nine now lives in a tent, as they cannot afford to renovate the house.

“When the wind blew off their roof, constituency councillor for Ndonga Linena Petrus Kavhura visited us that late afternoon and he promised to assist us by enquiring from the veterans ministry if the house can be renovated,” said the wife of the late war veteran, Hedwig Nangura.

Kavhura provided them with a tent in which the family is being accommodated.

“There is no safety, no privacy and snakes slither in; dogs and goats can enter at any time. We are vulnerable. As you see, I’m a pensioner and my children and grandchildren are also unemployed. Some are still in school,” said the widow of the deceased veteran.

According to the family, the councillor came back to them and informed them that the veterans ministry would not renovate their house, as the house warranty of five years has elapsed.

The house was constructed in 2013 by veteran affairs and the beneficiary veteran died on the same day that construction of his house started. It was then handed over to the family in 2014. New Era could not reach Kavhura before going to print.



2020-07-03 10:56:53 | 3 days ago