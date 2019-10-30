FAO awards schools in Kavango East Staff Reporter Youth Khomas

×

RUNDU-The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in collaboration with Food Namibia, recently held a World Food Day Poster competition for schools in Kavango East, focusing on students between the ages of 12-19 designing posters to create awareness about Healthy Diets for a Zero Hunger World.

The winning posters were selected on 11 October during an exhibition at the Farmers Market event. The schools were awarded prizes and the designers of the posters were asked to explain their messages.

2019-10-30 07:55:20 | 1 days ago