Fashion fuses culture at Katutura Fashion Week

Since its establishment one of the fast-growing fashion weeks in the country, Katutura Fashion Week, has always aimed to unite the diverse cultures, ethnicities and traditions of Namibia through the art of fashion, and this year’s event is no exception.

Themed ‘Fusing culture with fashion’, the fashion week which is now underway kicked off with a panel discussion featuring Namibian fashion trailblazers such as Cynthia Schimming, Abisai Lileka, and many others.

The local fashion industry, just like other industries, has been affected by the global pandemic and these were some of the issues discussed to help curb and understand the new reality to adjust to it.

Hosted by the Franco-Namibia Cultural Centre (FNCC), the 2020 Katutura Fashion Week will have a fashion exhibition by unmatched creative talents, displaying accessories, clothes, and cultural products to celebrate the fusion of fashion and culture in the country.

Twelve models including kids, plus size, male and female models are expected to strut their stuff on the catwalk today and tomorrow while ending the weekend with the Fashion Night Awards.

In tribute to the late choreographer and model coach, A Jax, who passed on earlier this year, the fashion team will show a video of him at the occasion to honour his exceptional contribution to Namibian fashion.

Speaking to Entertainment Now! public relations officer, Jati Indongo, said this year’s event will be slightly different from the previous one as it will feature a mix of live and virtual fashion shows, including live-streamed runway shows, exclusive designer-related content, and cultural performances.

“There is strict compliance with health and safety guidelines due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic – that is why we decided to cut the number of models from 58 to 12. The event will also take place in one venue,” she explained.

