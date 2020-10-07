Fate of murder accused in PG’s hands

The fate of a Windhoek resident who was arrested last year for allegedly killing and setting alight his live-in girlfriend now rests in the hands of the prosecutor general.

Simon Sheefeni (36) who tendered his preliminary plea of no guilty yesterday was informed that his case will be forwarded to the prosecutor general for a decision.

She is to decide whether or not to prosecute, on what charges to prosecute him and where he is to be prosecuted.

Thus, magistrate Johannes Shuuveni postponed the matter to 19 January 2021 to give the prosecutor general ample time to pronounce herself.

Sheefeni, who is in police custody after being denied bail, is facing a count of murder read with the provisions of domestic violence, a count of arson and another count of defeating the course of justice.

All charges emanate from the gruesome death of Katrina Kasita (38), who died on 21 September 2019 at Namibia Nalitungwe informal settlement on the outskirts of Windhoek. The victim, a mother of six, was allegedly assaulted and killed before her body was set alight by Sheefeni, who fled from the grisly scene.

It is suspected Sheefeni covered Kasita’s body with blankets, poured paraffin on it and set it alight in her shack. At the time, New Era also learnt, the suspect had attempted to burn Kasita before the killing.

It is alleged the couple was in a tumultuous relationship, which was marred with violence.

During the commission of the alleged crimes, Sheefeni sustained injuries from the fire. The police at the time confirmed Sheefeni sustained burnt wounds on his face and other parts of his body and was hospitalised under police guard. –mamakali@nepc.com.na

2020-10-07 08:41:53 | 5 hours ago