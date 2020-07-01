Father allegedly rapes, impregnates daughter

A 17-year-old girl is four months pregnant after her biological father had sexual intercourse with her on two different occasions at Onalunike village.

This led to two cases of rape read with domestic violence and incest being opened against the incestuous father. The girl is a grade nine learner.

According to the police weekly crime report, the incidents happened between February and March this year at the village. “It is alleged a 43-year-old male called his biological daughter into his sleeping room, undressed her and had sexual intercourse with her, without her consent on two different occasions and as a result, the victim is about four months pregnant,” stated the police.

In an unrelated matter, police opened an inquest docket after the body of a 23-year-old Angolan male was found hanging on a tree with a rope around the neck. The corpse was found on Sunday morning at Oidiva village in Okongo.

In another separate incident, the body of a 47-year-old man employed as a domestic worker was also found hanging from his sleeping room with a rope around the neck. The deceased has been identified as Timoteus Kambili who stayed alone. The incident happened at Othema Yethano village in Omuthiya on Sunday afternoon. Police said no suicide note was found and his next of kin were informed.

Similarly, police opened an inquest docket after the body of a 25-year-old man from Okakarara was found hanging in the shower at their house. The deceased was identified as Ngurimuje Tjiteere.

2020-07-01 10:23:39 | 12 hours ago