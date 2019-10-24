Father denied bail for alleged assault by threat Nuusita Ashipala National Khomas

ONGWEDIVA - The Ondangwa Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday denied a man accused of assault by threat bail, despite pressure from community members to free him.

Community members from Omushimani in Oshana region staged a demonstration outside the Ondangwa court where they pleaded with the local magistrate to grant 66-year-old Fillipus Kalumbu bail, claiming he was a victim of abuse by his estranged wife and children.

The court, however, denied him bail and postponed his next appearance to 1 November. Kalumbu was arrested in August on charges of assault by threat after apparently threatening his wife. He was arrested while setting up a separate homestead for himself on the common communal property following consultations with the village headman.

Kalumbu has been living with family members since July last year, following a confrontation with his three daughters at their common home. The three daughters – Magrieda Kalumbu, Liina Kalumbu and Sunday Kalumbu – were charged with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm after assaulting their father last year.

In retaliation for their arrest, the daughters also opened a case of assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm against their father who was later released on bail of N$400 last year.

Magrieda and Liina were each released on bail of N$1 000 while Sunday was released on a warning.

According to the information at hand at the time, the three allegedly pounced on their father whilst he was mending his kraal.

The daughters, during the altercation, allegedly attempted to hack their father with a panga.

