Feminism; it is the All-Stars of all controversial conversations. In the olden days, many women like Betty Friedan and Mary Wollstonecraft have done an immensely great job. For those that do not know, there are four waves of feminism; usually three, but as of the millennial generation, four.

The first wave of feminism (19th-20th century) mainly dealt with suffrage, working conditions and educational rights for women and girls. Which to date, has been a win for the girl child because the rights of women to vote and be recognised within the political arena as well as the sphere of decision making have been granted.

The second wave of feminism (1960s-1980s) focused on the inequality of laws, as well as cultural inequalities and the role of women in society. The women of the second wave were imperilled to the sphere of domestic chores and the unequal laws against them. This meant that women from the second wave of feminism focused on not being subjected to the kitchen and or being baby-making machines.

The third wave of feminism (late 1980s-early 2000s) is seen as both a continuation of the second wave and a response to the perceived failures of the first two waves. These women worked on the laws of the first and second wave which could not bring forth into existence. Henceforth, it is arguable that these are the 21st-century women who were introduced and carried forth the torch of feminism into the 21st century.

Lastly, the most important feminism wave, in my opinion, is the fourth wave of feminism.

• Frieda Mukufa’s lifestyle section will concentrate on women related issues as well as parenting every Friday in the New Era newspaper.

2020-03-13 11:36:32 | 9 hours ago