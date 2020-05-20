Fight over woman leads to deadly attack

A dispute over a woman led to a panga attack and killing of one man at Okautjove in the Otjombinde district of Omaheke region last weekend. Police established that a fight broke out over a woman between two men, which led to the death of one of them. Omaheke police crime investigations coordinator Chris Kalimbula confirmed the fatal incident.

It is alleged that on Sunday between 02h00 and 03h00 at Okautjove in Otjombinde district, the deceased, a 30-year-old man, and the suspect, 56-year-old, were quarrelling over a woman. Kalimbula said the accused, Jan Hendrick, reportedly suspected the victim, Katjombara Johannes, of having a love affair with his girlfriend. He then confronted him and a fight broke out at certain Tjitemisa’s homestead, where both men were employed as farm labourers.

“The suspect took a panga and hacked the deceased on the head. He further went on to take an axe and chopped the deceased on the head still, which caused the death of the deceased instantly on the spot,” Kalimbula noted.

The suspect was arrested and appeared in the Gobabis Magistrate’s Court yesterday. He was denied bail and the case remanded to 30 July.

