Final preparation for Cycle Classic underway

Windhoek - Although there is still a week to go before this year’s Cycle Classic kicks off, preparation for this mammoth family sporting event is nearing completion.

Organizers, brand sponsors and management of Sports Klub Windhoek (SKW) in Olympia, the event’s venue, met on-site on Wednesday to finalize arrangements.

Organized annually over the past 19 years by Rotary Club Windhoek, as a community service and fundraising event, Cycle Classic takes place in the capital city later this month over two days, on Saturday and Sunday, 13 and 14 October.

Last year, a 10 km competitive run and a 5 km fun run and walk were added as a strategy to broaden the event’s attractiveness. This year a 10 km relay race in four 2.5 km stages will be included with an aim to attract corporate participation.

“We want senior managers of corporate firms to take wellness seriously,” says Victoria Moller, adding: “This is an opportunity for them to don running shoes, shorts and T-shirts to participate in the fun and outrun competitors.”

“To shed some weight and get rid of the tummy fat,” chips in Rainer Ritter, another member of the organizing team and member of the Rotary Club.The mountain bike race in 50, 30 and 20 km distances takes place on Saturday, 13 October in parallel with the running and relay races as well as the fun walks.

The following day it is the turn of the road bike race, which will be in four distance categories this year, 100, 60, 30 and 20 km. Entries closes on Wednesday 10

