Final remand for man accused of killing lover

The Katutura Magistrate’s Court gave a final remand for the police to conclude their investigations into the case of a man, accused of killing and burning the body of his live-in girlfriend on the outskirts of Windhoek.

Simon Amana Sheefeni (35) made his mandatory appearance before magistrate Vanessa Stanley, where he was informed investigations into his case have not yet been finalised.

State prosecutor Victoria Likius informed the court that although the State has made progress investigating the matter, they are yet to obtain the victim’s death certificate, laboratory results and five witness statements.

Sheefeni, who appeared without any legal representation, was advised by the court to apply for a lawyer with the Directorate of Legal Aid.

Magistrate Stanley gave a final remand for police investigations and legal aid, postponing the matter to 29 September.

Sheefeni was remanded in police custody until his scheduled appearance in court.

Sheefeni has been in police custody since his arrest on 23 September 2019. He was arrested on a charge of murder read with the provisions of domestic violence, arson and defeating the course of justice.

All charges emanate from the gruesome death of Katrina Kasita (38), who died on 21 September 2019 at Namibia Nalitungwe informal settlement.

The victim, a mother of six, was allegedly assaulted and killed before her body was set alight by Sheefeni, who fled the scene afterwards. It is suspected Sheefeni covered Kasita with blankets, poured paraffin on her body and set her alight in her corrugated iron home. It is alleged the suspect had attempted to burn Kasita before a fight but failed.

The couple was allegedly in a tumultuous relationship, which was marred with violence.

During the commission of the alleged crimes, Sheefeni sustained injuries from the fire.

The Namibian police at the time confirmed Sheefeni sustained burnt wounds on his face and other parts of his body and was hospitalised at the Katutura hospital under police guard.

Sheefeni was found in hiding in the Northern Industrial area, according to the police.

The police further added that the accused suffered from fatigue from where he was hiding, and approached people at a service station in the area, asking them to pray for him.

The people allegedly alerted the police after they saw he had fire wounds and there was coincidently a suspect being sought by the police following the tragic incident.

The court has refused to release Sheefeni on bail, citing that he is a flight risk, and it would not be in the interest of the public nor administration of justice to grant him bail. - mamakali@nepc.com.na

2020-09-02