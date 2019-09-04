Final remand in murder over N$20

WINDHOEK - The Katutura Magistrate’s Court gave a final remand for the prosecutor general to pronounce herself in the case of a man who is in police custody for allegedly killing his brother last year over a debt of N$20.

Immanuel Nepela, 28, was informed the prosecutor general’s decision was not ready when he made an appearance before Magistrate Namwenyo Shikalepo yesterday. The court gave a final remand in the matter, postponing the case to October 1.

Nepela, who is currently in police custody because he cannot afford the N$1 500 bail, is charged with a count of murder for allegedly inflicting stab wounds that resulted in the death of his older brother Salatiel Nghiyolwa in June 2018.

Nghiyolwa died after he was stabbed with a knife in the ribs at Ehambo dhaNehale informal settlement in Hakahana, Windhoek.

According to witnesses, Nghiyolwa who was a taxi driver took firewood the previous week to Nepela who sold grilled meat. The agreement was that Nepela would give Nghiyolwa N$20 later in the day for the firewood.

Later on, the brothers got into arguments, and it is alleged that Nepela then pushed and overpowered Nghiyolwa who dislocated his arm, and strangled him which caused him to pass out for some time.

The following day family members suggested that the brothers should separate and told Nepela to move out of their shared shack. Furthermore, Nepela should go to the north, which he refused to do.

Witnesses indicated that Nepela was later that night seen crying while following the main road. He was allegedly holding a bloodstained knife, saying that he had just killed his brother.

During his preliminary plea earlier this year, Nepela denied any wrongdoing when he took a no guilty plea to the charge of murder

