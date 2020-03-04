Finance ministry bribery accused to hear bail fate

WALVIS BAY – The Anti-Corruption Commission is suspecting more companies could have paid bribes to two employees of the Ministry of Finance attached to the Inland Revenue department at Walvis Bay. Walter Kurz, chief investigating officer at the ACC, testified this on behalf of the State on Monday during the bail hearing of the accused Olga Melanie Classen and Daleen Denise Damens in the Walvis Bay Magistrate’s Court.

The two were arrested recently at the finance ministry for allegedly soliciting N$20 000 from a taxpayer whose account was in arrears. Kurz, during his testimony, said he already obtained a statement from a Walvis Bay-based company that Damens allegedly also solicited a payment from. Kurz also claimed Classen was aware that Damens allegedly solicited the bribe.

“They sit in one office; there is also a Swakopmund company that contacted ACC with regards to the applicants contacting them as they are in arrears,” Kurz said.

He added that the applicants allegedly contacted the company via a phone call and followed up with an email. However, he said, the content of the email does not make out a contravention of the ACC Act, as the contents are not clear to that effect.

“There is also someone in Uis. However, ACC still has to contact the business. The two statements obtained so far from companies in Walvis Bay are clear to that effect,” he said.

The ACC investigator is opposing the granting of bail to the accused, saying it is important for them to be kept away from the office and their colleagues. Kurz also said the whistleblower in the matter is living in fear after exposing the alleged corrupt act to the ACC.

Magistrate Vicky Nicolaidis will give her verdict on the bail application today.

– edeklerk@nepc.com.na

2020-03-04 07:31:21 | 1 days ago