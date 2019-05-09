Financial literacy training for offenders made possible 

WINDHOEK - The FirstRand Namibia Foundation Trust has handed over an amount of N$40 000 towards the Adonai Trust in Lüderitz. Rolandi Meyer, FNB Namibia’s Lüderitz Branch Administrator expressed her delight with the donation to be used towards financial literacy training for offenders from the Lüderitz and Keetmanshoop correctional services.

“It gives us complete gratification to be able to assist inmates and help them on their journey of societal integration. The importance of education and acquiring critical skills has increased over the years, and financial education for inmates of our nation’s correctional facilities is often overlooked,” said Meyer.

She added that as a business, FNB Namibia has the responsibility of creating a better world for all Namibians, assisting in the rehabilitation, empowerment and educating of inmates to help them re-integrate into society, becoming law abiding citizens, and contributing to the growth and development of the nation. “Teaching financial skills to inmates not only provides a new way of life for prisoners when released, but can also help reduce re-offending. Providing inmates with financial education, money management and entrepreneurship skills are critical. It’s not just knowledge we hope to impart through the Adonai Trust, but we are giving them hope as well.”

Sanet Vermeulen, co-founder of the Adonai Trust said that the offenders as well as the officers appreciated the generous gift from the FirstRand Namibia Foundation. “As a result of the excellent training in the past and training material, officers enquired about the provision of the Money Map course books and more wish to attend the training in future.”

Training began after the hand-over. 54 offenders and two officers were excited and open to learn more about the timeless principles, and the inspiring story of hope in the Money Map training guide.



